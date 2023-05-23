MLB

Guardians Outfielder Accidentally Kills Bird With Base Hit Vs. White Sox

The incident comes six days after a Diamondbacks pitcher accidentally killed a bird in Oakland

By Max Molski

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

For the second time in one week, an MLB player has accidentally killed a bird with a baseball.

The latest casualty came Monday night at Progressive Field during a matchup between the Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox.

Guardians outfielder Will Brennan stepped up to the plate in the second inning and drilled a pitch from White Sox starter Jesse Scholtens. The ball, which clocked in at over 100 mph off the bat, directly hit a bird sitting on the infield grass and rolled into left field.

Brennan grimaced and put his hands on his helmet once he reached first base. Umpires briefly paused the game and a member of the Guardians grounds crew removed the bird from the field with a shovel. 

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Following the Guardians’ 3-0 victory, Brennan posted an apology.

The incident comes six days after Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen accidentally killed a bird with a throw while warming up in Oakland. Gallen’s pregame toss struck the bird mid-flight.

This article tagged under:

MLBChicago White SoxCleveland Guardians
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our News Standards Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us