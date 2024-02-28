FedExField no more: FedEx ending naming rights agreement with Commanders stadium

FedEx will end its naming rights agreement with the stadium in Landover, Maryland, where the Washington Commanders play, a spokesperson for the team said Wednesday.

The stadium has been called FedExField since 1999, about two years after it was completed, according to the team. FedEx is pulling out of the naming rights agreement two years early; it wasn't due to expire until 2026.

The Commanders have already started looking for a new partner to pay to put its name on the stadium.

"There is much to be excited about for the 2024 season, including a new naming rights partner," a team spokesperson said in an email.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

It's another big change after years of upheaval for the Commanders, including the team's own name change, new ownership and, more recently, the installation of a new head coach and general manager.

“We thank FedEx Corporation for its longstanding naming rights sponsorship and their work with our team and community and look forward to their continued partnership within the Commanders family,” the spokesperson said.

The news comes as lawmakers in the U.S. House prepare to vote on a bill that would give D.C. control of the old RFK Stadium site, where the commanders played for decades.

Mayor Muriel Bowser says the 99-year lease would allow the District to revamp the area and possibly lure the Commanders back to the nation’s capital.

But the Commanders just announced a plan for major upgrades to the stadium in Prince George's County. On Tuesday, the team detailed plans to invest $75 million in the fan experience, according to a press release.

"It's the right thing to do," team president Jason Wright said.

Stay with NBC Washington for more updates.