‘A New Era': DC-Area Fans Await Football Team's Name Change

Fans of Washington, D.C.’s, football team are getting ready to enter a new era.

The Washington Football Team is set to officially reveal their new name and logo on the “TODAY” show Wednesday morning.

The team’s enduring burgundy and gold colors splashed across the city pointed to optimism and excitement for the future.

At National Harbor, the Capital Wheel was lit up in Washington colors behind a jumbo screen where fans are set to watch the announcement together.

Inside the stadium, signs spelled out: “The future is now.”

Many fans feel sad or bittersweet over the long-fought change. Indigenous communities, activists and their allies are welcoming it after years of fighting with team leadership over the former moniker, a dictionary-defined slur.

Since the 1960s, activists have called for sports teams to stop using Native Americans as mascots. The movement's first wins happened on college campuses such as the University of Oklahoma, Dartmouth University, and Stanford University. In this digital original, we explore the long fight to change the mascot and name of Washington's football team.

Former Washington cornerback Fred Smoot told News4 that the team is more than its name.

“If you’ve ever been part of a family, you understand this: If my sister gets married and takes on a new last name, she’s still my sister,” Smoot said. “That’s the lens we have to look out of.”

“Let’s put the past in the past, let’s move on with a new future, a new name, a new stadium, a new everything. A new era,” Smoot said.

Stephen Boyd, a superfan known as The Rally Captain, showed up at FedEx Field before 6 a.m., decked out in burgundy and gold gear plus a huge Washington “W” chain.

“A new name, a new era. We are about to eclipse into something that no one had ever thought about,” Boyd said. “It’s our time and we aren’t ready to go by the wayside.”

Boyd, who says he’s only missed one game since 2014, said he’s already looking beyond the name change news — hoping for great results next season.

“A lot of people, they aren’t going to like the name. But like anything else in life, they’ll get used to it,” Boyd said.