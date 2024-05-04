Formula One

2024 F1 Miami Grand Prix: Sprint Race and qualifying results

Although Saturday does not hold the main event, many were there -- while others tuned in -- for the Sprint Race and qualifying session for Sunday's big race.

By Victoria Jardine

Formula 1's highly-anticipated Miami Grand Prix is well underway at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Although Saturday does not hold the main event, many were there -- while others tuned in virtually -- for the Sprint Race and qualifying session.

An F1 Sprint Race is a shorter race with more intensity which, as of the 2023 season, takes place on the Saturday of a Grand Prix weekend.

This provides Grand Prix attendees with additional entertainment included in their weekend ticket and gives drivers a chance to earn valuable points.

A few hours later was the qualifying session ahead of race day. Qualifying for Sunday ran from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Sprint Race results

POSNODRIVERCARLAPSTIME/RETIREDPTS
11Max VerstappenRED BULL RACING HONDA RBPT1931:31.3838
216Charles LeclercFERRARI19+3.371s7
311Sergio PerezRED BULL RACING HONDA RBPT19+5.095s6
43Daniel RicciardoRB HONDA RBPT19+14.971s5
555Carlos SainzFERRARI19+15.222s4
681Oscar PiastriMCLAREN MERCEDES19+15.750s3
727Nico HulkenbergHAAS FERRARI19+22.054s2
822Yuki TsunodaRB HONDA RBPT19+29.816s1
910Pierre GaslyALPINE RENAULT19+31.880s0
102Logan SargeantWILLIAMS MERCEDES19+34.355s0
1124Zhou GuanyuKICK SAUBER FERRARI19+35.078s0
1263George RussellMERCEDES19+35.755s0
1323Alexander AlbonWILLIAMS MERCEDES19+36.086s0
1477Valtteri BottasKICK SAUBER FERRARI19+36.892s0
1531Esteban OconALPINE RENAULT19+37.740s0
1644Lewis HamiltonMERCEDES19+49.347s0
1714Fernando AlonsoASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES19+59.409s0
1820Kevin MagnussenHAAS FERRARI19+66.303s0
NC18Lance StrollASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES1+0 lap0
NC4Lando NorrisMCLAREN MERCEDES0+0 lap0
Source: Formula 1 website

South Florida native and Williams Racing driver Logan Sargeant secured the 10th spot in the Sprint Race.

Qualifying results

POSNODRIVERCAR
11Max VerstappenRED BULL RACING HONDA RBPT
216Charles LeclercFERRARI
355Carlos SainzFERRARI
411Sergio PerezRED BULL RACING HONDA RBPT
54Lando NorrisMCLAREN MERCEDES
681Oscar PiastriMCLAREN MERCEDES
763George RussellMERCEDES
844Lewis HamiltonMERCEDES
927Nico HulkenbergHAAS FERRARI
1022Yuki TsunodaRB HONDA RBPT

For those coming out to Hard Rock Stadium throughout the weekend, be aware of road closures.

