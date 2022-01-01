Wizards

DeMar DeRozan's Buzzer-Beater Over Wizards Ties Larry Bird in This Stat

The DeRozan shot to win the game over the Wizards pushes Wes Unseld Jr.'s squad back to .500, as they're now in eighth place in the Eastern Conference

The Washington Wizards were seconds away from kicking off 2022 with a victory against the Chicago Bulls. However, DeMar DeRozan had other plans as he hit the game-winning 3-pointer as time expired. 

DeRozan breaking the hearts of Wizards fans comes off the heels of the Bulls guard hitting another game-winning shot at the buzzer against the Indiana Pacers on New Year's Eve, which made some history. 

The 32-year-old has become the first player in NBA history to win games at the buzzer on consecutive days. The only other player to win back-to-back games at the buzzer was Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird on January 27 and 29, 1985. 

Meanwhile, the DeRozan shot to win the game over the Wizards pushes Wes Unseld Jr.'s squad back to .500, as they're now in eighth place in the Eastern Conference. 

Washington will have an opportunity to get some revenge in a few days, when they travel to the Windy City on Jan. 7.

