Jawaan Taylor has agreed to an $80 million, four-year contract with the Kansas City Chiefs to replace Orlando Brown Jr. as the blindside protector for Patrick Mahomes, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Monday because the deal cannot become official until Wednesday.

The 25-year-old Taylor started all 66 games he's played in since entering the league as a second-round pick of the Jaguars in the 2019 draft. And while he primarily held down the right side of the line in Jacksonville, the expectation is that -- much as Brown did when he arrived from Baltimore -- Taylor will switch to the left side in Kansas City.

The Chiefs placed the franchise tag on Brown a year ago, when they could not agree to a long-term deal with his new representative. He wound up playing last season for $16.7 million under terms of the tag, helping the Chiefs win the Super Bowl, and the sides again worked on a long-term deal.

It quickly became evident that the sides still could not reach a middle ground, and with the price tag to put Orlando on the franchise tag for a second year costing about $20 million, they opted to look elsewhere in the free-agent market.