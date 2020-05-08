Capitals Player Leipsic to Be Cut After Online Comments

The Washington Capitals will cut Brendan Leipsic a day after they said they were addressing "unacceptable and offensive comments” made in a private social media conversation.

"The Washington Capitals have placed Brendan Leipsic on unconditional waivers for purposes of terminating his contract," the team said in a statement.

The hockey player posted an apology to his Twitter account Tuesday, saying his friend’s Instagram had been hacked and an "inappropriate" conversation had been leaked.

“I am committed to learning from this and becoming a better person by taking time to determine how to move forward in an accountable, meaningful way,” he said in the tweet.

The NHL released a statement condemning Leipsic's actions.

“There is no place in our League for such statements, attitudes and behavior, no matter the forum,” they said.