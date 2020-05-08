WASHINGTON CAPITALS

Capitals Player Leipsic to Be Cut After Online Comments

“There is no place in our League for such statements, attitudes and behavior, no matter the forum," the NHL said in a statement

By Sydney Coplin

brendan leipsic
Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 02: Brendan Leipsic #28 of the Washington Capitals skates with the puck before the game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Capital One Arena on February 2, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

The Washington Capitals will cut Brendan Leipsic a day after they said they were addressing "unacceptable and offensive comments” made in a private social media conversation.

"The Washington Capitals have placed Brendan Leipsic on unconditional waivers for purposes of terminating his contract," the team said in a statement.

The hockey player posted an apology to his Twitter account Tuesday, saying his friend’s Instagram had been hacked and an "inappropriate" conversation had been leaked.

“I am committed to learning from this and becoming a better person by taking time to determine how to move forward in an accountable, meaningful way,” he said in the tweet.

The NHL released a statement condemning Leipsic's actions.

Local

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY 2 hours ago

Former DC Detective Charged With Child Sexual Assault

coronavirus 3 hours ago

Virginia Details How Restaurants, Businesses Can Ramp Up Operations Under Phase 1

“There is no place in our League for such statements, attitudes and behavior, no matter the forum,” they said.

This article tagged under:

WASHINGTON CAPITALSNHLbrendan leipsic
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Health Changing Minds Safe at Home U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene NBCLX Community Harris' Heroes Vote: Polls & Trivia Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us