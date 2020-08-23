Capitals Fire Head Coach: General Manager

DC

The Washington Capitals announced Sunday that they fired head coach Todd Reirden.

General Manager Brian MacLellan said Reirden, 49, was being relieved of his coaching duties in an online statement.

“We have higher expectations for our team, and we felt a fresh approach in leadership was necessary,” said MacLellan.

Reirden, the team's 18th head coach, was part of the team's 2018 Stanley Cup victory.

“We would like to thank Todd for all of his hard work and efforts with our organization. Todd has been a big part of our team for more than half a decade, including our Stanley Cup run in 2018, and we wish him and his family all the best moving forward,” MacLellan said.

