Washington Wizards

Wizards' Kispert Out 4-6 Weeks With Sprained Left Ankle

Corey Kispert will likely miss the first few games of the regular season

By The Associated Press

Getty Images

Corey Kispert is expected to miss four to six weeks because of a sprained left ankle, the Washington Wizards announced Wednesday.

Kispert stepped on an opponent's foot during Sunday's preseason game in Japan against the Golden State Warriors.

The Wizards open the regular season Oct. 19 at Indiana, so this timetable would certainly keep Kispert out for the first few games.

The 6-foot-6 Kispert, Washington's first-round draft pick before last season, averaged 8.2 points in 77 games as a rookie.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Washington WizardsWizards
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Coronavirus Pandemic See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds LX News Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us