Washington Football Team Offers Refund to Season Ticket Holders Due to COVID-19

The Washington Football Team is offering season ticket holders a full refund or the option to defer their tickets to the 2021 season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The team sent a letter to season ticket holders Tuesday.

The letter included new safety policies and procedures following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the NFL, and Prince George’s County health officials. The measures include mandatory face covering on FedEx Field property. Ticketing will be mobile-only this season.