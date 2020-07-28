washington football team

Washington Football Team Offers Refund to Season Ticket Holders Due to COVID-19

By Matthew Stabley

FedEx Field
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The Washington Football Team is offering season ticket holders a full refund or the option to defer their tickets to the 2021 season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The team sent a letter to season ticket holders Tuesday.

The letter included new safety policies and procedures following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the NFL, and Prince George’s County health officials. The measures include mandatory face covering on FedEx Field property. Ticketing will be mobile-only this season.

Capital Games

Capital Games is your source for all Washington-area sports.

coronavirus 5 hours ago

Nationals' Weekend Series at Miami Postponed Due to Outbreak

NFL Jul 28

Washington Puts Smith on Physically Unable to Perform List

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

washington football teamseason tickets
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us