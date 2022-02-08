What Is Team USA's Best Chance at Winning Its First Gold Medal?

The 2022 Winter Olympics haven't started according to plan for the United States.

Through five days, Team USA is without a gold medal. The squad does have four silvers and a bronze, with Jessie Diggins winning bronze to make history, giving the United States its first medal in an individual sprint event for cross country skiing.

So, when will Team USA win its first gold medal? Here's a look at some of the upcoming opportunities:

Women's Alpine Skiing Slalom

Mikaela Shiffrin is competing in the women's slalom for a chance to bring home the USA’s first gold medal at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

The native of Vail, Colo. is looking to avenge her disappointing performance in the giant slalom, where she entered as the defending gold medalist, but recorded a DNF (did not finish) in her first run, knocking her out of the competition.

She is one of the favorites for the slalom, having won gold in 2014 and finished fourth in 2018. The U.S. also has Paula Moltzan, Katie Heinsien and A J Hurt in the event.

The competition starts at 9:15 p.m. EST on Tuesday.

Men's Freeski Big Air

The Americans have a trio of potential podium members in the men's freeski big air event that could win the inaugural gold medal of the event.

Alexander Hall, Colby Stevenson and Mac Forehand all finished in the top eight in qualifiers to advance to the finals. Hall had the best finish out of the three, with his best score of 180.25 placing him second overall in qualifiers. Stevenson and Forehand finished in fifth and eighth, respectively, to qualify for the final runs.

The event begins at 10 p.m. EST on Tuesday.

Men's 1500m Short Track Speed Skating

The U.S. has been 0-for-2 in short track events so far when it comes to medals, but their skaters have another shot with the men's 1500m short track speed skating happening on Wednesday.

It will be Andrew Heo and Ryan Pivirotto as the representatives for the red, white and blue in the event. Heo made it all the way to the semifinals of the men's 1000m finals before he was knocked out. Pivirotto only got as far as the quarterfinals.

The event begins at 6 a.m. EST on Wednesday.