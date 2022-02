Team USA’s Ryan Pivirotto did not qualify for the men’s short track 500m finals on Sunday after falling short during the quarterfinals.

The winner of the men’s B final was China’s very own Wu Dajing who succeasfully defended his gold medal from the 2018 Pyeongchang Games.

The next short track speed skating medal event will be the men’s and women’s team pursuit finals, which will take place on Tuesday at 1:30 a.m. EST. Watch it here: