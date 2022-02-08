curling

Italy, Norway Set to Play for Gold in Curling Mixed Doubles Final

Italy and Norway defeated Sweden and Great Britain, respectively, to advance to the gold medal game

The curling mixed doubles tournament will wrap up with Tuesday's gold medal game between Italy and Norway.

The game, which is set to begin at 7:05 a.m. ET, will be contested between two dominant forces. Italy is a perfect 10-0 in mixed doubles so far after cruising to an 8-1 win over Sweden in the semifinals. Norway survived the semifinal over Great Britain on the final throw to secure a 6-5 victory.

Italy's Stefania Constantini and Amos Mosaner have been in total control since arriving in Beijing. They are outscoring opponents 87-49 through 10 games.

Norway's Kristin Skaslien and Magnus Nedregotten, who are married, will improve on their bronze medal from 2018 regardless of Tuesday's results. Norway is 7-3 in the Olympics, with losses to Italy, Canada and the Czech Republic.

In their first game during the round robin, Italy defeated Norway 11-8 after closing the match on a 6-2 run.

