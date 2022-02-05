Get To Know Team USA Olympic Snowboarder Red Gerard

Red Gerard exploded on the snowboarding scene during the 2018 PyeongChang Games. The then 17-year-old took home a gold medal in men’s snowboarding slopestyle -- a title he looks to defend in this year's Winter Games.

While Gerard's gold in PyeongChang made him the youngest snowboard Olympic gold medalist in history, he hopes to reach the top of the podium again as he competes in slopestyle and big air at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Here's all you need to know about the electrifying snowboarder, and the title he looks to defend:

Where is Red Gerard from?

Gerard was born and raised in Ohio and is a native of Colorado.

Who are Red Gerard's parents?

Gerard always says that his parents, Conrad (father) and Jen (mother) are his biggest influence. He also has six siblings: Tieghan, Malachi, Creighton, Brendan, Asher and Trevor Gerard.

How tall is Red Gerard?

Gerard's height is listed at 5' 4".

When did Red Gerard begin snowboarding?

Red began snowboarding at the age of two, and started competing in the amateur ranks in 2011. He worked his way up to the pros in 2016.

Will Red Gerard be competing in Beijing?

Gerard is scheduled to compete in slopestyle and big air at the 2022 Winter Olympics. The men's snowboard slopestyle qualification will take place on Saturday, Feb. 5 and the men's big air qualification is scheduled for Feb. 13.

Who is Red Gerard dating?

Gerard’s girlfriend is Hailey Langland, 21, who is also a snowboarder. The snowboarding power couple will both be looking to have success in Beijing after both making their Olympic debuts in 2018. Langland will be competing in the women's slopestyle final alongside fellow Team USA members Jamie Anderson and Julia Marino.