Austin Ekeler Shares a Message to Fantasy Owners After Chargers' Week 1 Win

By Bijan Todd

Austin Ekeler shares a message to fantasy owners after Week 1 win originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Los Angeles came into the nation’s capital and got a road win in Week 1 of the NFL season, defeating the Washington Football Team 20-16. Crucial to the Charger’s season-opener victory was starting running back Austin Ekeler, who, despite rushing for just 57 yards, scored one of L.A.’s two touchdowns on the day.

In full-PPR fantasy leagues, those stats translate to 11.7 fantasy points on the day for a running back who many owners drafted in the first round. Not ideal to start the season, but Ekeler himself had a message for naysayers.

“Yeah, hey, we made it, fantasy football owners. We made it to week one, made it through, so hopefully I got some points for y'all and I look forward to week two,” Ekeler said after L.A.’s victory on Sunday. “When people first found out that I was questionable, they were like, ‘Hey man what's going on?’ People tweeting at me, DM’ing me, like literally after that practically got like 57 text messages so thanks for letting them know."

That number, 57, might have been in Ekeler’s head after the game. But either way, Ekeler is still predicted to be one of the most dominant running backs in the 2021 NFL season. NBC Sports Washington recently ranked him as one of the 11 best at the position heading into Week 1. Keep an eye on him in your league as the season progresses.

