Alex Ovechkin Ties Brett Hull for 4th All-Time in Goals in NHL History

Alex Ovechkin has tied yet another name on the goals list. His goal Monday against the Buffalo Sabres is career goal No. 741 which pulls him in a tie with Brett Hull for fourth place all-time in NHL history.

Ovechkin nearly tied Hull in the first period when he deflected a shot from Trevor van Riemsdyk that beat goalie Dustin Tokarski, but his deflection was then deflected again by Tom Wilson. In the second period, Ovechkin got the tip of his stick on a Dmitry Orlov shot for the goal, tying him with Hull.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The goal is Ovechkin's 11th of the season which puts him one ahead of Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl and puts him in sole possession of the league lead.

Now tied with Hull, only three players stand in front of Ovechkin and the all-time goals record. Jaromir Jagr is the next name on the list with 766 goals. Then there is Gordie Howe (801) and, of course, Wayne Gretzky (894).

Jagr stands just 25 goals away. Given the start Ovechkin has had, it is entirely possible that Ovechkin could catch him this season and finish 2021-22 behind only Howe and Gretzky.