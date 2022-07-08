Albert Pujols, Miguel Cabrera Named to MLB All-Star Roster as ‘Special Selections'

Pujols, Cabrera named to All-Star roster as 'special selections' originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Albert Pujols and Miguel Cabrera are headed back to the Midsummer Classic.

The future Hall of Fame first basemen were named to the list under “special selections” designation.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred received the power to add one player of historical significance to each league’s All-Star Game roster as part of the Collective Bargaining Agreement signed back in March.

Cabrera will represent the American League as a member of the Detroit Tigers, while Pujols will represent the Cardinals at the All-Star Game and play for the National League for the first time since 2010.

"I am delighted that Albert Pujols and Miguel Cabrera have agreed to participate in the All-Star Game,” Manfred said. “Albert and Miguel are two of the most accomplished players of their generation.

“They have also represented the baseball traditions of the Dominican Republic and Venezuela with excellence for the last two decades. Albert and Miguel are two all-time greats whose achievements warrant this special recognition."

How many All-Star games has Albert Pujols played in?

Pujols, 42, is an 11-time All-Star (2001, 2003-2010, 2015, 2022) who boasts two World Series rings.

Pujols played for the Cardinals from 2001-2011 and won the Fall Classic in 2006 and 2011. He signed a mega-deal with the Los Angeles Angels following his second MLB championship and played for them before being designated for assignment in 2021.

He played for the Los Angeles Dodgers last season before returning to the Cardinals ahead of the 2022 MLB season.

How many All-Star games has Miguel Cabrera played in?

Cabrera is a 12-time All-Star (2004-2007, 2010-2016, 2022) and a World Series champion.

He played with the Florida Marlins for four seasons and won a World Series ring with the club in 2003 before becoming a staple in the heart of the Detroit Tigers for the last 15 seasons.

The two-time AL MVP set a record earlier this season becoming the 33rd player in Major League Baseball history to reach 3,000 hits. The 39-year-old slugger secured the hit in the first inning in a series against the Colorado Rockies in April.

When will MLB All-Star lineups be announced?

The MLB will announce the starters for this year’s Midsummer Classic Friday night, while full rosters will be displayed Sunday night.

When is the All-Star Game?

The 2022 MLB All-Star Game is slated for Tuesday, July 19, at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.