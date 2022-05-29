NBA Finals

2022 NBA Finals: Schedule, How to Watch, More

Here’s how to watch the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics face off

By Sanjesh Singh

The 2022 NBA Finals is now upon us.

The Golden State Warriors advanced from the Western Conference after eliminating the Dallas Mavericks in a 4-1 gentleman’s sweep. 

On the other side of the bracket, the Boston Celtics moved on from the Eastern Conference after knocking out the Miami Heat in a 4-3 series win. 

With the last series of the postseason set, here’s everything you need to know about the Warriors-Celtics matchup:

What is the schedule for the 2022 NBA Finals?

The games for the 2022 NBA Finals will have a 2-2-1-1-1 format, with the Warriors having home-court advantage. Despite being the lower overall seed, Golden State’s 53-29 record in the regular season was better than Boston’s 51-31 record, giving the Bay team the edge.

Golden State will host Games 1, 2, 5 and 7 (if necessary), while Boston will host Games 3, 4 and 6 (if necessary).

Here is the full seven-game schedule for the 2022 NBA Finals on ABC:

No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 3 Golden State Warriors

Game 1: Thursday, June 2 at 9 p.m. ET (ABC)

Game 2: Sunday, June 5 at 8 p.m. ET (ABC)

Game 3: Wednesday, June 8 at 9 p.m. ET (ABC)

Game 4: Friday, June 10 at 9 p.m. ET (ABC)

Game 5 (if necessary): Monday, June 13 at 9 p.m. ET (ABC)

Game 6 (if necessary): Thursday, June 16 at 9 p.m. ET (ABC)

Game 7 (if necessary): Sunday, June 19 at 8 p.m. ET (ABC)

