White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany announced Monday she tested positive for COVID-19 and would be entering quarantine.

McEnany joins a growing list of people connected to President Donald Trump's orbit that have contracted the coronavirus, raising concerns about how widespread the West Wing outbreak will become.

McEnany said in a statement that she tested positive after "consistently" testing negative, including every day since Thursday, and is experiencing no symptoms at this time. She spoke briefly with reporters Sunday evening, but says that no members of the White House press corps spent enough time around her to be considered close contacts.

McEnany also gave a briefing to reporters at the White House last Thursday, hours before Trump’s advisor Hope Hicks was revealed to have tested positive for COVID-19. Trump’s diagnosis, and that of his wife, first lady Melania Trump, was announced shortly thereafter.

McEnany said that she is beginning the quarantine process and “will continue working on behalf of the American People remotely.”