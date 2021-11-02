Virginia's Election Day Arrives as Nation Watches Governor Race

What to Know Election Day has arrived in Virginia and voters can line up to cast ballots until 7 p.m.

Races on the ballot include governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and House of Delegates seats.

Thousands of people cast their ballots early.

Election Day has arrived in Virginia and the polls are open for voters to cast ballots in a governor’s race that’s being closely watched around the nation.

The tight race is seen as a bellwether for midterm elections in 2022 — and there appears to be high voter enthusiasm.

More than 1.1 million votes were cast early in Virginia in the 2021 race, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.

Virginia's marquee race Tuesday is that between former Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe and Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin, a businessman and newcomer to politics.

Voters electing the lieutenant governor are choosing between two women, guaranteeing that whoever wins will make history. The post has been held by men for the entirety of the state’s history.

Woodbridge Democratic Del. Hala Ayala is facing Republican Winsome Sears, who last held public office two decades ago.

Democratic Attorney General Mark Herring is seeking a third term in a contest against Republican Jason Miyares, a delegate from Virginia Beach.

Polls opened at 6 a.m. and anyone in line by 7 p.m. will be allowed to cast a ballot. Here's a voter's guide to who is on the ballot and how to cast your vote.

Voter enthusiasm has been high in Fairfax County.

About 175,000 Fairfax County residents cast early and absentee ballots before the polls opened Tuesday morning, general registrar Scott Konopasek said.

Konopasek said more than 14,000 people voted early on Saturday, setting a single-day record.

Still, there was a line of people ready at the Fairfax Government Center when the doors opened.

“I was surprised to see so many people lined up by 6 o’clock,” Konopasek said.