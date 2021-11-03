Virginia's Attorney General Race Too Close to Call as GOP Takes Victories

Candidates for Virginia’s attorney general office were engaged in a tight race early Wednesday, with the Democrat Mark Herring slightly trailing GOP rival Jason Miyares. The race is too early to call.

For attorney general, Democrat Mark Herring was seeking a third term against Republican Jason Miyares, a delegate from Virginia Beach. Herring would be the first attorney general to win a third term since World War II.

Miyares, the son of a Cuban immigrant, also declared victory early Wednesday, saying he is now the first Latino to be elected statewide in Virginia.

“I can't wait to go to work with Governor Youngkin and Lieutenant Governor Sears for you,” Miyares said.

Herring had not conceded defeat early Wednesday morning.

Republican Winsome Sears won in the lieutenant governor’s race, NBC News projects.

Voters chose between two women for a post that has been held by men for as long as the state has existed.

Winsome beat Democrat Hala Ayala, a delegate from Woodbridge who served in the legislature for a single term two decades ago and was attempting a political comeback.

Sears is set to succeed Democrat Justin Fairfax, who unsuccessfully ran for governor.

The marquee election Tuesday was the gubernatorial race, which Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin won, defeating former Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe, NBC News projects.

Tuesday night, at a Republican party attended by both Youngkin and Sears, supporters were upbeat, singing, waving signs and starting to dance. While the watch party had yet to erupt in a victory celebration, there was enough volume and movement to make the floor of the second-floor ballroom shake occasionally.

Democrats, on the other hand, cleared out quickly from a joint party with statewide candidates after McAuliffe made an appearance and simply stated that votes still remained to be counted without claiming victory or conceding defeat.

Jurisdictions throughout the state reported high turnout, with roughly 3.3 million ballots tallied by 3 a.m. Wednesday. That greatly exceeded the 2.6 million ballots cast in the last gubernatorial election in 2017, which itself was a high turnout year. The turnout in 2017 was in part a backlash to Donald Trump’s 2016 election. Democrats swept all three statewide elections in 2017.

Republicans have struggled in Virginia over the past decade — Democrats have won every statewide election since 2009. But all three Republican candidates this year are threatening to break that streak.

Both the attorney general and the lieutenant governor posts have served as launching pads to the governor's mansion. Half of the past 10 lieutenant governors in Virginia have gone on to be governor. The previous nine elected attorneys general all ran for governor.

Associated Press writers Brian Witte in Chantilly, Virginia, and Alexandra Jaffe in McLean, Virginia, contributed to this report.