Virginia candidate barred from distributing misleading sample ballots

A judge barred a candidate in Spotsylvania County from continuing to pass out sample ballots containing misleading information.

Clerk of court candidate Nick Ignacio is not endorsed by Republicans or Democrats, but the sample ballots he has created tell voters he is the choice of both parties.

A judge issued an emergency temporary injunction Thursday, barring Ignacio and his organization, Fredericksburg Virginia Patriots, from handing out any more of the inaccurate sample ballots through Nov. 8.

Election Day is Nov. 7.