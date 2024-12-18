RFK Stadium, Key Bridge at stake for the DMV in government funding fight

Lawmakers in Congress are racing to avoid a government shutdown, and a short-term funding bill addresses some top concerns for local lawmakers including control of the RFK Stadium site and funding for a new Key Bridge in Baltimore.

A partial government shutdown would take effect at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday without a new funding plan, potentially leaving federal workers without paychecks. Here’s a look at what happens in a government shutdown.

Congressional leaders unveiled a stopgap spending bill on Tuesday. It would keep the federal government funded through March 14 and includes more than $100 billion to help states and communities recover from Hurricanes Helene and Milton and other natural disasters.

Of course, it's not a done deal. Both houses of Congress need to pass the continuing resolution (CR), then President Biden must sign it.

Here’s a look at how important add-ons in the bill would affect our region.

Full funding to rebuild Baltimore’s Key Bridge

The Baltimore BRIDGE Relief Act made the final cut of the CR. President Joe Biden vowed the federal government would foot the bill after a ship lost power and brought down the bridge.

"I'm absolutely certain it's going to be rebuilt as soon as possible; 2028 is the date they are selecting, maybe we can even beat that," Maryland's Sen. Ben Cardin said.

Maryland previously estimated the project could take four years and cost nearly $2 billion.

Transfer of RFK Stadium campus from the federal government to the District

Getting RFK Stadium is a key part of D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s plan to lure the Commanders to the District. The CR would give D.C. the land for 99 years (and includes something Maryland lawmakers wanted in exchange: control of the D.C. Air National Guard).

Regardless of whether the RFK site gets a Commanders stadium or not, the land transfer is good for the District. It’s 174 acres of waterfront real estate next to a Metro stop, which D.C. very much wants to develop.

"The potential is great," Bowser said Tuesday.

But the RFK battle is just beginning. The D.C. Council and the mayor would have to negotiate what type of deal to offer the Commanders as far as how much public money they're willing to put up to build a new stadium.

Millions to reimburse DC for security

This CR includes $90 million the District wants to reimburse security expenses related to events like protests and the presidential inauguration. D.C. initially asked for up to $75 million.

