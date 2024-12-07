How DC Air National Guard is connected to RFK Stadium site negotiations

With just two weeks until Congress adjourns for the year, time is running out for the U.S. Senate to decide the fate of the RFK Stadium campus, which factors into where the Washington Commanders might play in the future.

Elected officials from Maryland and D.C. as well as the team and the NFL have been meeting with congressional leaders about transferring the RFK Stadium site from the federal government to D.C. Now, the fates of the D.C. and Maryland Air National Guard units have been thrown into the mix.

While the future of the Air National Guard is part of the discussion, it is not the lynchpin for the deal that some have made it out to be.

Maryland lawmakers to take over DC Air National Guard

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. >Sign up here.

D.C.’s Air National Guard consists of two squadrons: one of fighter jets and another for transport planes. They are based at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

Maryland has its own air national guard, but the Air Force is changing Maryland’s Air National Guard mission, leaving the state without its fighter jets. Before the negotiations over RFK heated up, Maryland leaders were in negotiations to take over D.C.’s fighter jet squadron because they don’t want to be left without air support.

While the decision on the fate of D.C.’s Air National Guard is ultimately up to the Air Force, sources familiar with the talks told News4 D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is not opposed to transferring that squadron to Maryland.

The Air National Guard swap is not critical to the RFK deal, sources said, although the RFK bill could find itself attached to a larger defense bill that includes the Air National Guard changes, so that’s why it’s part of the conversation.

Commanders owner wants decision on RFK this year

The RFK bill that passed out of committee needs to be attached to a larger bill and voted on this year. Commanders owner Josh Harris has said he doesn't want to wait until next year to figure out if D.C. will get control of RFK.

Bowser spent Thursday on Capitol Hill meeting with congressional leaders, including Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., sources told News4.

Meanwhile, Harris met with Maryland leaders, including Gov. Wes Moore.

Maryland leaders concerned with fate of Northwest Stadium

The biggest issue for Maryland leaders is the fate of Northwest Stadium, formerly FedExField, in Landover should the Commanders move to D.C. They do not want an empty stadium just sitting there like RFK has.

“Look, we think these are very reasonable requests,” said Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md. “Again, we don't want to stand in the way of the Commanders making whatever decision they choose to make, but we do want assurances from the Commanders that if they move to RFK, that the community that surrounds their current stadium will not be left high and dry, that their needs will be met and that there'll be a redevelopment plan.”

News4 reached out to Moore, the Commanders and Bowser, but nobody from those offices wanted to comment.

News4 sends breaking news stories by email. Go here to sign up to get breaking news alerts in your inbox.