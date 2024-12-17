RFK transfer is part of continuing resolution in Congress, sources say

The transfer of the RFK Stadium campus from the federal government to Washington, D.C., is included in the continuing resolution to avoid a government shutdown, multiple D.C. sources familiar with the process told News4.

If passed, the city could negotiate with the Washington Commanders to build a new stadium at the site.

The continuing resolution has not been released yet.

Congress must pass the continuing resolution by Friday before adjourning for the year. House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., said Tuesday morning he expects it to be released Tuesday — but he said that Monday and last week.

Johnson has insisted he wants to use the regular rules process, which means the bill must be out for 72 hours before the vote, and it would have to go through the Rules Committee, which contains some GOP members who do not like continuing resolutions.

Johnson can fast track the bill, bringing it to the floor under a suspension of the rules. But in that scenario the bill must get two-thirds support on the floor rather than a simple majority, so the speaker would need help from Democrats to pass it.

Once the House passes it, the bill would be fast-tracked through the Senate so members can get home for the holidays.

If the continuing resolution passes as expected, the D.C. Council and Mayor Muriel Bowser will need to come up with a package to convince the Commanders to build their stadium at the RFK site. The real test will be whether the mayor can find the financing — how much D.C. is willing to put up for a stadium.

Team owner Josh Harris has said he wants the RFK bill passed this year so the team can move forward with negotiations. Harris has also said he wants to bring the team back to D.C.

Regardless of whether the RFK site gets a Commanders stadium or not, the land transfer is good for the District. It’s 174 acres of waterfront real estate next to a Metro stop, which D.C. very much wants to develop.

