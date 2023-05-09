Rep. George Santos Charged by Justice Department on Federal Offenses: Sources

Rep. George Santos, the New York congressman whose lies and embellishments about his resume and personal life have drawn deep scrutiny, has been charged by federal prosecutors, according to three sources familiar with the matter.

Santos, whose district covers part of Long Island and Queens, is expected to appear in federal court in Central Islip Wednesday afternoon, sources told NBC New York. He could surrender to authorities at the courthouse in the morning.

It was not immediately clear what charges Santos is facing from the Justice Department and no documents have been made public as yet, sources told NBC News. A lawyer for the Republican congressman has not returned requests for comment regarding the charges, nor has his office. Spokespeople for Brooklyn U.S. Attorney's Office and the FBI declined to comment on the matter as well.

https://www.nbcnewyork.com/news/politics/list-of-george-santos-lies-all-the-mistruths-the-congressman-is-accused-of-telling/4043980/

A Long Island prosecutor had previously been investigating whether Santos defrauded supporters. The Federal Election Commission has repeatedly flagged problems with Santos’ campaign finance reports.

Bronx Rep. Ritchie Torres said the charges are "long overdue," calling Santos "a pathological liar and lawbreaker who lied to the voters of New York State and defrauded his way into the United States Congress.

"Although the details of the federal prosecution are not yet fully known, one thing is crystal clear – either Rep. Santos must resign or House Republican leadership, under Speaker Kevin McCarthy, must summon the courage to join House Democrats in expelling him," the statement from Torres went on to say. "Rep. Santos is a deep rot of corruption at the core of Congress."

Republican Rep. Mike Lawler, from the Hudson Valley, said in a brief statement that "I reiterate my call for George Santos to step down."

House Majority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy said during a press conference that he did not put Santos on any committees, and likened the situation to the one New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez was in when he was indicted. McCarthy said that Menendez was able to stay on as part of the Senate and voted during the time, so it did not appear likely that McCarthy would be looking to expel Santos any time soon.

"We'll just follow the same pattern we always have," the House Leader said.

McCarthy has said Santos should have his day in court. That first day in court could come Wednesday, when Santos is expected to be fingerprinted and have his mugshot taken in the morning, then appear in a federal courtroom after 1 p.m.

In March, the House Ethics Committee announced that it was launching an investigation into the embattled representative. That investigation appeared to be far reaching, seeking to determine whether Santos "may have engaged in unlawful activity with respect to his 2022 congressional campaign” among other actions, the committee said in a statement.

The panel was also said to be looking into whether Santos "failed to properly disclose required information on statements filed with the House, violated federal conflict of interest laws in connection with his role in a firm providing fiduciary services, and/or engaged in sexual misconduct towards an individual seeking employment in his congressional office," the statement said.

Santos is allowed to stay in office while he faces charges. He had already removed himself from his committee assignments but otherwise has refused calls from many (including Republicans) in New York to step down from office. On Twitter, his office previously said that he is “fully cooperating” with the Ethics probe and would not comment further.

The committee could recommend expulsion, the sternest form of punishment the House can impose, an action it has used only five times in more than two centuries and never when it comes to conduct that took place before a member was sworn into office. At least two-thirds of the House must vote for expulsion for it to occur.

Santos admitted that he lied about key parts of his background, including his job experience and college education, after The New York Times raised questions in December about the life story that he presented during his campaign.

“My sins here are embellishing my resume. I’m sorry,” Santos told the New York Post in the wake of the Times' story.

He has refused to resign, despite polls from his own constituents overwhelmingly showing they want him to step down. Perhaps most damningly, a vast majority of those who actually cast ballots for Santos just last November said they would not have if they knew the truth.

In total, some 78% of registered voters in New York's 3rd District want Santos to resign, the Newsday/Siena College poll found in late January. That includes 89% of Democrats, 72% of independents and 71% of his own Republican voters.

In fact, Siena pollsters sliced the respondents up 18 different ways, including by age, geography, religion and income -- and in every single one of the 18 demographic slices, at least 70% of those polled wanted Santos to quit.

Only 13% of those polled say Santos should not resign — and only 7% say they have an explicitly favorable view of the first-term congressman.

But not only has Santos refused to resign, he has spent much of his time in Congress rewriting the narrative surrounding him — even saying boldly and without a hint of irony in March that “I think truth still matters very much." In April, Santos announced that he would seek reelection. The press release from his team didn't mention any of the many controversies, instead portraying him as a "dependable conservative vote" and noting he is the first openly gay Republican elected to the House.

A Democratic PAC is spending $45 million in New York state alone for the 2024 cycle, focusing intently on Santos' district and a half-dozen others as the party works to regain majority control of the chamber.

CNBC reported last week that Santos may soon face his first Democratic challenger: former Democratic Rep. Tom Suozzi, who previously represented the district.

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, and Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., were seen before President Joe Biden's State of the Union Address having an exchange on the House floor. A lawmaker close to the exchange told NBC News that he overheard Romney telling Santos that he does not belong in Congress.

Some of Santos' 'Embellishments'

Santos said he obtained a degree from Baruch College in New York, but the school said that couldn’t be confirmed. Santos had also said he had worked for Citigroup and Goldman Sachs, but neither company could find any records verifying that.

A Jewish news outlet, The Forward, questioned a claim on Santos’ campaign website that his grandparents “fled Jewish persecution in Ukraine, settled in Belgium, and again fled persecution during WWII.”

“I never claimed to be Jewish,” Santos told the Post. “I am Catholic. Because I learned my maternal family had a Jewish background I said I was ‘Jew-ish.’”

Perhaps the most serious questions facing Santos involve the personal fortune he claims to have used to finance his campaign. Since announcing his candidacy in 2021, Santos has reported loaning his campaign organization $705,000, accounting for nearly 25% of its receipts over the last two years.

The underlying question remains how Santos earned the money. Despite his false claims of having worked for big, international banks, he was having financial problems up until a few years ago that led to multiple eviction proceedings from New York City apartments.

When Santos first ran for Congress in 2020, his financial disclosure form listed a modest $55,000 salary from a financial company and no significant assets.

After he lost that race, he took a job selling investments in a company that the Securities and Exchange Commission later accused of being a Ponzi scheme.

Last summer, Santos filed a financial disclosure report suggesting an explosion in his personal wealth.

Santos reported he was making $750,000 per year from his own company, the Devolder Organization, had $1 million to $5 million in savings and owned an apartment in Brazil worth up to $1 million. Santos has yet to fully answer questions about how he got so rich so quickly. In an interview with Semafor, Santos said he worked as a consultant for “high net worth individuals,” helping broker the sale of luxury items like yachts and planes.