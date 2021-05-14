Marjorie Taylor Greene

Pelosi Denounces Marjorie Taylor Greene's ‘Verbal Assault' on AOC, Says It May Require Ethics Investigation

Two reporters from The Washington Post saw Greene yell at Ocasio-Cortez when they left the House chamber on Wednesday

In this March 10, 2021, file photo, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., is seen on the House steps during the vote on the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package, the American Rescue Plan Act.
Tom Williams | CQ-Roll Call, Inc. | Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said Thursday that Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's decision to scream at Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez outside the House chamber is behavior that may need to be investigated by the House Ethics Committee, NBC News reports.

Pelosi said at her weekly news conference that the incident, which she called a "verbal assault" and "abuse" of the New York Democrat, was reported to her leadership office.

“It's so beyond the pale of anything that is in keeping with bringing honor to the House, or not bringing dishonor to the House. It's so beyond the pale that you wonder ... it probably is a matter for the Ethics Committee,” Pelosi said.

Pelosi's comments come after Greene caused a scene outside the House chamber Wednesday when she accosted Ocasio-Cortez, according to The Washington Post.

Greene denied Pelosi's charge that she'd screamed at Ocasio-Cortez.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

