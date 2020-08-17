2020

Michelle Obama Headlines DNC Night 1

The former first lady is one of the big names kicking off the first night of the 2020 convention, along with Sen. Bernie Sanders. Watch it live here starting at 8 p.m. ET

The Democratic National Convention kicks off Monday in Milwaukee in what will be a nominating convention unlike any other.

The almost all-virtual event will feature keynote speaker Michelle Obama, as well as former Democratic presidential contenders Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Govs. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan and Andrew Cuomo of New York.

Watch NBC's live convention coverage in the player above starting at 8 p.m. ET, and follow the blog below for more live news and analysis.

