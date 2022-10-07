Maryland

Maryland Gubernatorial Candidate Pays $21,000 Water Bill

The unpaid bill was for Wes Moore's home pool

By Associated Press

wes moore
Eric Lee for The Washington Post via Getty Images

Democratic candidate for Maryland governor Wes Moore has paid about $21,000 to settle an outstanding water bill in Baltimore, his campaign said.

The unpaid bill, which was first reported by The Baltimore Brew, was for Moore's home with a pool in the Guilford neighborhood of Baltimore.

“The Moores have paid the current balance out of an abundance of caution while they review the accuracy of the charges,” campaign spokesperson Brian Adam Jones said, adding that Moore and his wife were unaware of the bill.

Baltimore has long had issues with its water billing system. For example, the city didn't have a process for collecting delinquent bills and wasn't monitoring accounts that were overdue 30 days or longer, according to an audit released in February.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Moore last paid a $2,000 water bill for the home in March 2021, according to an online water bill database. Moore and his wife, Dawn, bought the house in 2017 for $2.35 million, according to land records.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Marylandwes moore
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Coronavirus Pandemic See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds LX News Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us