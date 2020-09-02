Kanye West

Lawsuit Filed to Keep Kanye West Off Virginia Ballot

By The Associated Press

Kanye West
Marc Piasecki/GC Images

A law firm with ties to prominent Democrats has filed a lawsuit attempting to keep rapper Kanye West off presidential ballots in Virginia.

Attorneys for Perkins Coie filed a lawsuit in Richmond on Tuesday on behalf of two people who say they were tricked into signing an “Elector Oath” backing West's candidacy. Under state law, a candidate must have 13 electors pledge their support for a candidate as part of the criteria to appear on the ballot.

The lawsuit alleges that 11 of West's 13 electors may be invalid and asks the court to block West's name from appearing on ballots, which are set to be printed soon. Virginia will begin mailing absentee ballots later this month.

Local

consumer 1 hour ago

Artists' Designs Being Stolen and Sold Online

police officer 2 hours ago

DC Officer Shoots, Kills Man in Southeast: Police

Lawyers for the West campaign did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

West supported President Donald Trump for reelection until announcing his own presidential bid in July.

Democrats claim Republicans are pushing West’s candidacy in swing states to siphon Black votes from Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Kanye WestVirginia ballot
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us