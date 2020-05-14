FBI Seizes Sen. Richard Burr’s Cellphone in Probe Over Stock Sales

The FBI has seized the cellphone of Sen. Richard Burr pursuant to a search warrant as part of an investigation of possible insider trading, a senior law enforcement official confirmed to NBC News.

The Los Angeles Times first reported Wednesday night that federal agents obtained the cellphone belonging to Burr as part of a Justice Department investigation into the stock trades. The newspaper reported that Burr turned over his phone to agents after they served a search warrant at his Washington, D.C.,-area residence, citing a law enforcement official it did not identify.

A spokesman for Burr declined to comment Wednesday. A spokesperson for the Justice Department also declined to comment on The Times story.

Burr, R-N.C., who chairs the Senate Intelligence Committee, faced calls to resign in March after reports that he privately warned well-connected donors of the dire impacts of the coronavirus pandemic in February while selling off up to $1.6 million of his own stocks.

