DC Preps for Election Day With ‘Super Voting Centers,' Young Poll Workers

What to Know D.C.'s deadline to register to vote online or by mail is Oct. 13. You can also register when you vote in person, either early or on Election Day.

Mail-in ballots are set to be sent to every voter. If you choose to vote by mail, the ballot must be postmarked by Election Day.

Early voting begins Tuesday, Oct. 27 at in-person sites across the District.

Long lines at polling places in Washington, D.C., on Primary Day and the U.S. Postal Service's cautions about timely delivery of mail-in ballots have left many concerned about how Election Day will go down in November.

D.C.'s Board of Elections is preparing by setting up "super voting centers" and assembling an army of younger-than-average poll workers, Chairman Michael Bennett told News4.

Capital One Arena will host one of those super voting centers thanks to efforts by NBA players and staff.

Bennett says negotiations are close to also securing the home of the World Champion Washington Nationals as one of these sites where crowds of people can vote while maintaining social distancing.

"I'm 99 percent sure we're there, that Nationals Stadium will also be a super vote center," Bennett said.

Dire worries about a shortage of poll workers – many of them seniors and cautious about risking coronavirus exposure – have not materialized.

In fact, Bennett says a flood of volunteers, many in their 20s, have stepped forward. The District is receiving upwards of 200 applications a day.

Bennett says ballots are expected to be mailed out at the end of September because a lottery to determine candidate ballot placement still has to be conducted.

Whether you choose to mail in a ballot or vote in-person, don't delay. In-person sites are usually far less crowded during the early voting period, which begins Oct. 27 in D.C.

"The sooner, the better. Do not wait until the last day," Bennett said. "If you wait until the last day, then you're going to wait to vote."