DC Leaders to Testify at House Oversight Hearing, Face GOP Criticism on Crime and Police Issues

The House Oversight Committee is set to hold a hearing into D.C. crime and policing on Wednesday — and House Republicans are expected to unleash criticism on District leaders.

The committee’s chairman, James Comer, R-Ky., says the focus behind the hearing is to “make the nation’s capital city safe again.”

Comer has already pledged that his committee “stands ready to conduct robust oversight of America’s capital city" as several House Republicans pledge to increase congressional intervention in the District's affairs.

D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton condemned one item on the agenda in particular: Republican leaders' move to nullify the Comprehensive Policing and Justice Reform Amendment Act.

“Keep your hands off D.C.,” she said in a statement Wednesday. “Today, this committee is marking up profoundly undemocratic, paternalistic legislation.”

The hearing will address some of the District’s police reform bills that D.C. leaders began passing in 2020 after the death of George Floyd.

Greggory Pemberton, chairman of the D.C. Police Union, is expected to testify against a number of law enforcement reform bills.

In written testimony published before the hearing, Pemberton said that councilmembers’ rhetoric toward the Metropolitan Police Department led to “a mass exodus of police officers from the department.”

Members of the D.C. council including the council chairman Phil Mendelson and Ward 6 Councilmember Charles Allen are also scheduled to testify, along with the District’s chief financial officer Glen Lee.

The hearing comes more than a month after the House voted to overturn an overhaul to the D.C. criminal code. Before Wednesday’s hearing begins, people from the Hands Off DC Coalition — which says local laws to be left up to the District’s elected leaders — will march to the U.S. Capitol.