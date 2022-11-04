DC Councilmember Elissa Silverman Ordered to Repay $6K After Campaign Finance Laws Ruling

D.C. Councilmember Elissa Silverman has been ordered to repay more than $6,000 after the D.C. Board of Elections upheld a ruling Friday by the D.C. Office of Campaign Finance.
The ruling stated that Silverman, an At-Large councilmember, violated campaign finance laws by using taxpayer-funded calling funds to conduct a poll about the Ward 3 Democratic primary.
Silverman had appealed the Office of Campaign Finance's ruling on due process concerns. But the D.C. Board of Elections upheld the ruling Friday, saying it was fair.
In a statement last week, Silverman insisted she did nothing wrong, writing in part, "I believe that the polling for a citywide candidate was within the Fair Elections regulations, and I’ll be asking for a full hearing with the board on the matter."
Silverman went on to call the allegations against her baseless.
She is seeking her third term as an Independent At-Large council member.
News4 has reached out to her office for comment.