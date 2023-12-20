DC Council Member Vincent Gray won't seek reelection in 2024

D.C. Council Member and former mayor Vincent Gray won’t seek reelection in 2024, he announced Wednesday, just over two years after he suffered a stroke.

Gray, 81, said serving in the District government has been one of the greatest honors of his life in a statement, but the mission to make the District a better place will never be complete.

"I will continue to be an advocate for our city and the people who call it home, but the time has come for me to pursue that as a private citizen,” Gray said.

Gray plans to serve out the rest of his term as Ward 7 Council Member until it ends in January 2025. Ward 7 voters will choose a new representative at the June 4 primary and Nov. 5 general election next year.

Gray said his final year in office won’t be different than any others.

He served as D.C.’s mayor from 2011 to 2015 after running on a "One City" platform aiming to unite the diverse District. He lost his 2014 reelection campaign amid a long-running federal probe into a shadow campaign scandal that helped elect Gray mayor in 2010. Prosecutors ended that probe without charging Gray.

Two years later, he returned to elected office as the Ward 7 Council Member. According to his website biography, he pushed for school reform and government transparency.

In 2020, Gray won the Democratic primary with about 48% of the vote in his 2020 primary, ensuring an easy path to reelection to the council.

Gray had a “mild stroke” in 2021. According to The Washington Post, other council members became concerned about his health in the following months.