New Models Show Virginia COVID-19 Surge in Summer if Restrictions Are Lifted Too Soon

New models project a summer surge in coronavirus cases in Virginia if social distancing restrictions are lifted too soon.

The models developed by University of Virginia researchers using information specific to the state puts the peak at mid-to-late summer if Gov. Ralph Northam’s executive order is eased or lifted June 10.

The experts at UVA say limited testing in Virginia made it difficult to create the models. Northam said both private and public healthcare systems are ramping up testing and the models will be updated daily to give a clearer picture of when the outbreak will peak in Virginia.

Northam said social distancing is keeping the total number of COVID-19 cases down but it needs to continue and it’s too early to say for how long.

“Just as soon as we can get people’s lives back to normal, we will, but we have to do it safely,” he said.

Non-essential businesses in Virginia are ordered to stay closed through April 23, but Northam plans to extend that and will announce a new date Wednesday.

“If we lift the stay-at-home order or social distancing too soon, if we try to rush to get our lives to normal, the number of cases will spike higher and earlier,” Northam said.