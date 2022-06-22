Crime and Courts

Woman Rescued From Hostage Situation After Sending Note With Grubhub Order

Employees at The Chipper Truck in the Bronx reacted quickly when they got the note saying "please call the police" with a food order

The Chipper Truck Cafe / Facebook

A New York woman was rescued from a hostage situation Sunday after sending a note to a restaurant through a Grubhub delivery order, according to police and a statement from the restaurant.

"Please call the police his going to call me when u delivered come with the cones please don't make it obvious," the woman wrote in the "Additional Instructions" portion of her order to The Chipper Truck in the Bronx, according to a Facebook post on the restaurant's page.

The post said she ordered before 5 a.m. "I’ve often heard of this happening but never thought it would happen to us. Thankfully we were open and able to help her," it said.

The New York City Police Department said officers responded to the scene at about 6:20 a.m.

Read the full story here on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsBronx
