Internet Services Come Back Online After Widespread Comcast Xfinity Outages Reported

Widespread internet outages were reported Tuesday morning, with tens of thousands of customers reporting a lack of access.

The outage seemed to be primarily affect Comcast's Xfinity internet, television and telephone service customers.

Tuesday morning, customers reported outages in New York, New Jersey, Philadelphia, Chicago and beyond starting around 8 a.m. ET, according to self-reported outage aggregator DownDetector.com.

By 9:40 a.m. many customers reported their service had come back online.

On Monday night, Xfinity customers in the Bay Area also reported widespread outages, with Comcast later updating that most subscribers were back online by 11 p.m., according to NBC Bay Area.

The company has not made any statements on the reason for the outage.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.