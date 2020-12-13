Watch Jennifer Lopez Surprise Her Mom on Her 75th Birthday

Good genes run in the family!

Jennifer Lopez surprised her mom, Guadalupe Rodriguez, to celebrate a milestone birthday: her 75th! The 51-year-old singer shared a video on Instagram of the moment when her family, including fiancé Alex Rodriguez, yelled “Surprise!” along with her mother’s perfect reaction on Saturday.

The initial surprise was followed by some sweet moments together around the dinner table. Later, she jumped on a Zoom call with family and friends, who all sang “Happy Birthday” to her while she blew out the candles on her cake.

Lopez’s 12-year-old twins Emme and Max joined the celebration virtually, telling their grandma via Zoom in the video, “Love you, grandma. Happy birthday!”

“Happy 75th birthday to my beautiful mommy!!!” Lopez wrote in the caption of her post. “I love you so much 💕 We all do. You are the definition of being youthful and timeless at every age ... thank you for your endless love, energy, support and for just being you!!! I love you forever ♥️ #HappyBirthday #TheLupinator”

A-Rod, 45, shared the same video to his Instagram, writing, “What an honor it was to surprise and celebrate @jlo’s mother, Lupe, on her 75th birthday.”

“It’s obvious where Jen gets her beauty! Happy 75th to a truly wonderful woman. 🎂🎉,” he added.

Lopez never fails to pay homage to her mom. For her birthday last year, the singer shared a video of the mother-daughter duo on stage together and let fans know in the caption that she got it all from her mama.

"People ask me where I get my energy from, my drive, my dance moves lol...well now you know...Guadalupe... my mommy... for as long back as I can remember, I can see her dancing, laughing and lighting up every room she was in," she wrote.

Lopez continued: "She is the definition of youthful and timeless at every age... she loved music and movies and history and musicals and believed in true love... and she put all of that into me... and I am all the better for it."

"You made me who I am today... you’re 74 today Mommy, Beautiful as ever, alive as ever and still dancing like a teenager...thank you for loving me the way you do, for everything, for being you, there aren’t enough words, I love you forever," she concluded. "Happy Birthday you force of nature... #thelupinator"

