Video Shows Stunt Driver Travis Pastrana Jumping Florida Keys Bridge in Subaru

Video from the Florida Keys showed stunt driver Travis Pastrana jumping a car over a gap in a bridge.

Monday's video posted on social media showed Pastrana jumping his Subaru GL Wagon, dubbed the "family huckster," over the gap in the bridge at Boot Key Harbor in Marathon.

A helicopter is then seen flying through the narrow gap, as boaters look on and cheer.

The Marathon City Council had given Pastrana approval for the daring stunt last month, Keys Weekly reported.

Pastrana, 38, is known for his daredevil stunts that sometimes lead to injury. In January, he was hospitalized after a parachute stunt in at a Fort Lauderdale high-rise went wrong and he hit the ground hard.

In 2018, Pastrana successfully cleared 52 crushed cars in a 143-foot jump and 16 Greyhound buses in a 192-foot jump on a motorcycle in Las Vegas to replicate similar stunts by Evel Knievel. He concluded the event by sailing 149 feet over the fountains at Caesars Palace.