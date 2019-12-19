Video Shows Speeding Truck Slam Into Sarasota-Bradenton Airport

Surveillance footage showed a truck slamming into the car rental center at Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport early Thursday.

The footage released by the airport showed the white GMC Sierra traveling at a high rate of speed before slamming into the building and crashing into the National Car Rental counter, as a worker who was sipping from a cup moments before ducks for cover.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said the incident happened just before 3 a.m. and remains under investigation.

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

Democratic Debate 8 hours ago

Top Moments from the December Democratic Debate

Decision 2020 8 mins ago

Buttigieg-Warren Clash on Campaign Trail Spills Into Debate

A second camera showed the truck crashing through a wall in a baggage area, leaving a trail of debris before it slammed into the rental counter.

The driver of the truck, identified as 40-year-old Juan Monsivis, was seriously injured and brought to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, officials said. No other injuries were reported.

Local U.S. & World Weather Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health Tech Videos Politics First Read — DMV Community
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us