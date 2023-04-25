US-Mexico Border

Video Shows Pickup Carrying 12 Migrants Rolling Over During High-Speed Chase in Texas

Five migrants and the driver were detained after the accident

NBC Universal, Inc.

A pickup truck carrying 12 migrants crashed after a high-speed chase on a Texas highway just north of the U.S.-Mexico border.

The chase took place on Saturday on the Bentsen Palm highway, south of McAllen, Texas.

A video posted on Twitter by Lt. Chris Olivarez, a spokesperson for the Texas Department of Public Safety, shows a man, later identified as 20-year-old Eduardo Herrera, driving a pickup truck with 12 migrants inside before losing control on a dirt road and rolling over.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

As police cruisers surround Olivarez's truck, the video shows several migrants jumping out before running away.

Herrera, originally from Mexico, was charged with evading arrest and human smuggling, Lt. Olivarez said. Herrera and five others arrested were then referred to the U.S. Border Patrol.

The other seven immigrants ran away, according to Olivarez.

This article tagged under:

US-Mexico BorderTexasUS-Mexico Border
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us