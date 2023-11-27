Video: Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson appears to shove Eagles fan

Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson confronted Eagles fans and appeared to shove one of them in the waning moments of Buffalo's loss to Philadelphia on Sunday night.

Lawson, defensive tackle Jordan Phillips and other Bills players walked from the sideline toward the front row of stands at Lincoln Financial Field and started jawing at Eagles fans. Phillips got close to the face of one fan before Lawson walked up and seemingly made physical contact with the spectator, according to video circulating on social media.

Security eventually intervened and the fan continued to shout toward the Buffalo players. Defensive end Leonard Floyd tried to defuse the situation and walked the players back to the sideline.

The Bills did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment Sunday night but Lawson apologized on Monday for shoving the fan behind the team’s bench after the person was alleging making threatening remarks about players and their families.

Lawson posted his apology on his Instagram account after the video showed him and five defensive teammates approach a spectator in the first row behind Buffalo’s bench.

Lawson said the fan began heckling players before the game began, and was allowed to stay at his seat after the Bills asked stadium security officials to have the person removed.

“Eventually, our emotions boiled over and I made a mistake,” Lawson wrote. “For that, I apologize, but there are certain lines that should not be crossed.”

Phillips echoed Lawson’s comments in a message posted on his Instagram account.

“I love the crowd I love rowdy fans it makes the game fun. But one thing I’m not going to tolerate is someone threatening me or my family,” Phillips wrote. “This is a line that shouldn’t be crossed.”

The Eagles beat the Bills 37-34 in overtime.