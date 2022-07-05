Vice President Harris Visits Highland Park, Ill., After July Fourth Shooting

After delivering a speech in Chicago, Vice President Kamala Harris is visiting suburban Highland Park, Illinois, on Tuesday evening, officials said.

Harris rode in a motorcade from her speech at the National Education Association’s convention out to Highland Park, where seven people were killed and dozens more were wounded in a mass shooting Monday.

Harris will be joined by Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering, Rep. Brad Schneider and State Sen. Julie Morrison, officials with the White House said.

Rolling closures are expected on the Kennedy Expressway Tuesday afternoon, according to Total Traffic.

On Monday, a gunman opened fire from the roof of a business during Highland Park’s Fourth of July parade, ultimately firing more than 70 rounds at paradegoers.

In all, seven people have died and more than 30 have been injured, and the suspect in the case was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, officials said.

An investigation remains underway, although officials say that it is believed the suspect legally obtained the weapon used in the shooting.