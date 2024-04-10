The price to send a letter in the U.S. could increase, again.

The U.S. Postal Service filed a notice with regulators on Tuesday to raise the price on First-Class “Forever” Stamp to 73 cents from 68 cents. If approved, the change will go into effect July 14.

The proposed adjustment would increase stamp prices by 7.8% and would mark the seventh price hike in the last three years. The last increase was in January of this year when the price jumped to 68 cents from the previous 66 cents.

In 2019, the cost to send a letter was 50 cents.

“As changes in the mailing and shipping marketplace continue, these price adjustments are needed to achieve the financial stability sought by the organization’s Delivering for America 10-year plan,” USPS said in a statement. “USPS prices remain among the most affordable in the world.”

That 10-year plan was announced in 2021 by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, who said the hikes were needed to transform the cash-strapped agency into one that was more self-sustaining.

In addition to the increase in price of a letter stamp, USPS also requested price adjustments for special services products, including certified mail and money order fees.

The proposal is also asking for an increase to the domestic postcard price, from 53 cents to 56 cents, and to the international postcard price, raising it to $1.65 from $1.55.

There will be no price increase for post office box rental fees, and the service will apply a price reduction of 10% for postal insurance when mailing an item, USPS said in statement

