Donald Trump

Trump's ‘White Power' Retweet Set Off ‘Five Alarm Fire' in White House

The video remained on the president’s Twitter page for more than three hours because White House officials couldn’t reach him

US President Donald Trump steps out of his vehicle upon his return to the White House in Washington, DC, on June 28, 2020 after golfing at his Trump National Golf Club in Virginia.
Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images

President Donald Trump set off a “five alarm fire” in the White House Sunday morning after he retweeted a video of one of his supporters saying “white power,” according to two White House officials.

The video remained on the president’s Twitter page, where he has 82 million followers, for more than three hours because White House officials couldn’t reach him to ask him to delete it, the two officials said. The president was at his golf club in Virginia and had put his phone down, the officials said.

Aides also tried unsuccessfully to reach Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino to ask him to delete the retweet, officials said.

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

coronavirus Jun 28

Virus Updates: Government Backtracking as Confirmed Cases Surge

Supreme Court 12 hours ago

Supreme Court Overturns Louisiana Law Restricting Abortion Access

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

Donald TrumpTrump administration
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Health Changing Minds Safe at Home U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene NBCLX Community Harris' Heroes Vote: Polls & Trivia Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us