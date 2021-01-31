impeachment

Trump Announces Legal Team for Senate Impeachment Trial

He says lawyers David Schoen and Bruce Castor will lead his defense and came after a “mutual decision” to part ways with two other lawyers

Former president Donald Trump on Sunday announced the legal team that will handle his second impeachment trial in the Senate, NBC News reports.

The announcement that lawyers David Schoen and Bruce Castor will lead Trump’s defense team came after a “mutual decision” to part ways with two South Carolina lawyers who were expected to represent him. A third lawyer also left his defense team.

The House delivered its article of impeachment to the Senate last week, charging Trump with “incitement of insurrection” for his role in the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

