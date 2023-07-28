Recalls

Trader Joe's issues third product recall in a week, says falafel ‘may contain rocks'

The chain is recalling Fully Cooked Falafel

Trader Joe's issued a recall for its Fulled Cooked Falafel product on Friday, saying the product "may contain rocks." It is the third recall for the grocery chain in a week.
Trader Joe's

For the third time in a week, a product at Trader Joe's is being recalled — this time it’s the Fully Cooked Falafel because it “may contain rocks."

Last Friday, the popular grocery store chain announced it was recalling two cookie products after it discovered they might also contain rocks. And on Thursday, it said its Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup is being recalled in seven states because the product "may contain insects.”

The recall of the Fully Cooked Falafel affects the product in at least 33 states, the company announced Friday.

All the potentially affected products have been removed from stores or destroyed, Trader Joe’s said.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

Recallstrader joe's
