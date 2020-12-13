TODAY's Annual Toy Drive Is Going Virtual — Here's How to Donate

The TODAY toy drive has been a beloved tradition for more than 26 years. Since its inception, viewers have helped to make it special each and every year by showing up in Rockefeller Plaza with toys to donate to kids and families in need. While the toy drive looks a bit different this time around (it's going virtual!) it's especially important right now, during a holiday season when so many people are struggling.

Our parent company, Comcast, is donating toys and launching "Lift Zones" in community centers nationwide to provide students with internet access, so they can get online, access their virtual classrooms and complete schoolwork with ease. And TODAY is helping at a number of these locations.

Registry for Good helps nonprofits share their needs like food, clothing and toys. To make a purchase, view the organization’s registry on Walmart, select items and checkout online. The items can be sent directly to the organization.

Lisabeth Marziello, the CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Philadelphia, has been able to keep the club open throughout the pandemic and offer kids internet connection to complete their schoolwork, with the help of Comcast. Through the above link, you can donate items such as gift cards, dolls, sports equipment, card games and more to the kids and teens at the organization. Ranging from gifts of $3 to $50, there are plenty of options for giving back and making a child's holiday season a little brighter this year.

The Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries provides emergency shelter, recovery housing and permanent housing to disadvantaged men, women and children in Detroit who are experiencing homelessness or abuse. Services and programs also address spiritual, physical, emotional, and social needs. Through the above link, you can donate items such as bed sheets, cleaning supplies and tools to help children study virtually during the pandemic.

Through mentorships, programming, community, advocacy and legislation, Girls Inc. supports girls in navigating barriers and leading lives to their fullest potential. Through their registry page, you can donate puzzles, toys and games to spread holiday spirit to the girls and their families this season.

