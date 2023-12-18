USPS

Those iconic blue mail collection boxes are getting a high-tech makeover

The U.S. Postal Service is installing high-security versions in some locations around the country in a crackdown on theft this holiday season and beyond

By Gabrielle Vitali | NBC News

NBC Universal, Inc.

The U.S. Postal Service is cracking down on mail theft this holiday season and beyond by installing 12,000 high-security blue collection boxes in high-risk areas around the country.

The iconic blue mail collection boxes are a main target of thieves, comprising a significant portion of the more than 25,000 mail theft incidents that occurred in the first half of the 2023 fiscal year, according to officials with the Postal Service and its law enforcement arm, the Postal Inspection Service.

“We are hardening targets — both physical and digital — to make them less desirable to thieves and working with our law enforcement partners to bring perpetrators to justice,” the Postal Inspection Service's chief postal inspector, Gary Barksdale, said in a statement. 

As of October, 10,000 of the advanced security collection boxes have been installed. The new collection boxes do not look any different on the outside from the old boxes, according to Michael Martel, a spokesman for the Postal Inspection Service.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

USPS
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our News Standards Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us